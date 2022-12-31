Alfalfa sprout recall tied to salmonella outbreak expanded

A Nebraska company has expanded a recall of alfalfa sprouts after more than a dozen cases of...
A Nebraska company has expanded a recall of alfalfa sprouts after more than a dozen cases of salmonella were linked to the food.(MGN Online)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 10:58 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Omaha, Nebraska (AP) A Nebraska company has expanded a recall of alfalfa sprouts after 15 cases of salmonella were linked to the food. SunSprouts Enterprises on Friday doubled its recall that was first announced Thursday.

Nebraska health officials say the 1,406 pounds of raw sprouts was distributed in 4-ounce and 2.5-pound packages to food service and grocery customers in the Midwest between late November and mid-December. The recalled sprouts have best-by dates between Dec. 10, 2022, and Jan. 7, 2023.

People who have the sprouts are advised to dispose of them. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed 15 cases, including 2 hospitalizations. Eight cases were reported in Nebraska, six in South Dakota and one in Oklahoma.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo provided by Monroe County (Pa.) Correctional Facility shows Bryan Kohberger. Arrest...
Idaho college killings suspect is criminology PhD student
Police believe the suspects in these photos are involved in several Sioux City burglaries.
Sioux City police looking to identify suspects connected to multiple burglaries
FILE - Barbara Walters arrives to participate in a panel discussion featuring the hosts of...
Barbara Walters, news pioneer and ‘The View’ creator, dies
Authorities say 40-year-old Michael Anthony Rester has been arrested after being found with an...
Unregistered sex offender arrested, found in woods with 11-year-old girl: sheriff’s office
Chris Flores and Addisen Pruitt's family members spoke with 11 News about the two lives lost on...
Family remembers 2 who died in ATV crash Christmas Day

Latest News

FILE - Pope Benedict XVI blesses the faithful as he arrives in St. Peter's Square at the...
Benedict XVI, first pope to resign in 600 years, dies at 95
Winter storm watch issued for portions of Siouxland
MUSKIES THE REMATCH
Barbara Walters dies at 93.
Barbara Walters dies at 93