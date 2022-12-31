Hawkeye fans hit local bars for Music City Bowl Game

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - While many people look forward to the end of December and the new year because of the holidays, college football fans across the country are also gearing up for bowl games.

The Iowa Hawkeyes are back in a bowl game for the second year in a row, this year competing in the Music City Bowl in Kentucky. Hawkeyes’ fans across Siouxland flocked to local bars to catch the game.

”It’s a good crowd,” said Jason Houser, Kitchen Manager at Bob Roe’s Point After in Sioux City. “It always could be better, we could be a little busier, but you know, it’s a good turnout. We’ve had a lot of pick-up orders and a lot of people in house, so it’s good.”

Iowa’s opponent this year is a familiar foe: the Kentucky Wildcats. The Hawkeyes played the Wildcats last year in the Citrus Bowl, losing 20-17, and were looking for revenge.

For the locals watching at Bob Roe’s, it was a great opportunity to enjoy the game and have a fun afternoon with other Iowa fans.

”It’s great,” said Kadyn Staab, a University of Iowa student and fan who was enjoying the game at Bob Roe’s. “Being able to hang out with Hawkeye fans outside of Iowa City is always fun. Iowa City’s very much a party city, so it’s great to have a nicer, chiller vibe while watching games, too.”

And to make it even more fun for the fans: the Hawkeyes ended up securing the win, 21-0.

