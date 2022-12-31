Local gyms expecting increase in memberships after the New Year

Four Seasons Health Club in Sioux City is expecting an increase in memberships after the New Year.(KTIV)
By Nick Reis
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After all the partying and excitement of New Year’s Eve is over, many turn their attention to their New Year’s resolutions.

Setting a New Year’s resolution is an important tradition for people across the world who are hoping to better themselves in the coming year, and for many, that resolution is to go to the gym regularly and get in better shape.

”I think the New Year’s resolution is to get here a lot more,” said Joshua Taylor, a member at Four Seasons Health Club in Sioux City. “And the reason is, it builds character, helps with mental health, just kind of stress relief. All of that stuff impacts your day-to-day.”

However, while getting to the gym is a resolution for many, it doesn’t always stick.

Four Seasons Sales & Marketing Director Tim Clark says that although they often see a spike in membership after the New Year, more than 40% of those new members end up leaving around March or April.

”You see people that start to lose some weight, but then they think that they’re not,” said Clark. “When in reality, they are still because they’re just gaining some muscle mass as they’re dropping the fat content. You’re still losing weight and doing a great job. But if you don’t know that, it’s going to be off-putting. You get demoralized a little bit.”

While getting healthier and losing weight are popular resolutions, some other common resolutions include quitting a bad habit such as smoking, spending more time with family, or going to church more often.

All of us here at KTIV want to wish you a happy New Year and good luck on your resolutions.

