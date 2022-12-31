Mild New Year’s Day before winter storm moves into Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - **Winter Storm Warning takes effect in Holt County, NE from Monday 12 am and lasts until Tuesday 12 pm.**

**Winter Storm Watch takes effect in many western, central, and northeastern Siouxland counties from Monday 6 am until Tuesday 6pm**

Happy New Year’s Eve! Today has remained calm and quiet for most of us here in Siouxland, and we will see similar conditions tomorrow. However, as we head into next week, a system of winter weather will push into the region.

Tonight, we could see a few sprinkles scattered across the area, but most of us will stay dry with mostly cloudy skies overhead. There is the possibility of patchy fog developing after midnight tonight. Lows tonight will drop into the mid 20s. A cold front will push through the area switching our winds to the northwest between 5-10 mph.

We will ring in the new year with warmer temperatures! Highs for tomorrow will reach into the lower 40s. Mostly cloudy skies will remain overhead with the possibility of some Siouxland communities seeing a few flurries and sprinkles.

Tomorrow night, lows will drop into the mid 20s.

Monday will greet us with a wintry mix of freezing rain and snow. Ice accumulation is likely. A Winter Storm Warning will take effect in Holt County, NE at 12 am and last through most of the day Tuesday. In many western, central, and northeastern Siouxland counties a Winter Storm Watch will take effect in the early morning hours of Monday and remain in effect until the evening hours on Tuesday. Roads are expected to be slick, so take extra time for travel and be cautious. Highs for the day are expected to reach the mid 30s.

The mixed precipitation will continue through the overnight hours Monday. Lows will drop into the mid 20s.

In the early morning hours on Tuesday, the wintry mix will shift to snow showers. Snow accumulation will be heavier in western Siouxland. Snow showers will become lighter in the afternoon hours, but strong winds could cause patchy blowing snow, reducing visibility. Highs for the day will sit in the upper 20s.

As we head into the nighttime hours on Tuesday, flurries may linger early on. It will still be a bit blustery in the evening hours. Lows for the night will fall into the mid-teens.

Will temperatures continue to drop in the week ahead?

