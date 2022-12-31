Musketeers topple Capitols in Clark Cup rematch

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - In a game that their fanbase had been waiting the whole season for the Sioux City Musketeers pulled through and picked up a victory in the game dubbed “The Rematch” against the Madison Capitols.

The Muskies even had legendary head coach Luke Strand in for the ceremonial puck drop.

And then about a minute after the puck dropped the Musketeers were on the board thanks to a Finn Loftus goal. Madison would respond when Max Nagel poked one through with about a minute left in the period.

The Muskies would take the lead once again in the second on a Ben Poitras score, but once again the Caps answered back when Brendan Lamb lit up the red light.

Once the third period started it was all Musketeers Dylan Godbout put his seventh goal across to take a 1 goal lead. Then, Kaden Shahan hit double digits for the season netting his tenth goal to seal the deal as the Musketeers won 4-2.

