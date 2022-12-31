Norfolk based company “Fantasy Drone Shows” will take flight in Las Vegas to start the new year

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - New Year’s Eve is here and people all around the globe will be celebrating a successful year and hopefully another one to come.

Las Vegas will see plenty of people enjoying the start of 2023, and while they celebrate, a little piece of Siouxland will be in the sky.

”We are super excited for this show! I mean to be in Las Vegas on New Year’s Eve is one of the greatest places in the world,” said Brian Anderson, a pilot and show designer for Fantasy Drone Shows.

The Plaza Hotel overlooking the Freemont Street Experience in Las Vegas has decided to DO a drone show with their New Year’s Eve festivities.

The company in charge of the show is Fantasy Drone Shows based out of Norfolk, NE.

“We got the call from the Plaza hotel, and they said, ‘Hey can you guys work with us on a nice drone show for New Year’s Eve?’ So, we said ‘Yeah, absolutely.’ We started working with them quite a few months ago on a design and what they were after of course it’s New Year’s Eve so we’re going to be doing a countdown and then naturally just Vegas type items for scenes in the sky,” said Don Wisneiski, the President and CEO of Fantasy Drone Shows.

The show will be 10 minutes long and feature a fleet of 150 Fantasy Drones lighting up the sky.

With heavy foot traffic in Vegas, this show is a great opportunity for the Siouxland-based company to provide some enjoyment and get exposure.

“For as many folks that are going to be in Vegas to see this, it is a great opportunity for our company just to be there to do a show like this for that type of crowd. We’re very excited about it,” said Wisneiski.

According to Wisneiski, the long-term plan is to remain in Norfolk, NE.

The advantage to being based in the heart of the United States is the ability to go in any direction at a moment’s notice, but it does provide some challenges.

“Logistics can be a challenge to, because we’re in Norfolk, Nebraska and we’ve got to get our show to Las Vegas, so the show has to be driven there the drones and the controllers, all of that has to be physically driven to Las Vegas,” said Anderson.

Seeing and hearing the reactions from the viewers is what makes all of the hard work worthwhile.

