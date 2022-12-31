Pierce boys, Pender girls take home Northeast Nebraska Shootout titles

By Jayson Moeller
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 6:32 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Northeast Nebraska shootout returned to Wayne, Nebraska. Teams from Siouxland and beyond flocked to Wayne State and Wayne high school to try and see who would come out on top as the tournament champion.

On Friday the championship games were played on the girls side you had the Pender Pendragons who were taking on the Wayne Blue Devils. Now although the Devils had some home court advantage it did not phase the Pendragons. As Pender rolled to a 57-33 victory and tournament championship.

On the boys side the undefeated Pierce Bluejays were in a battle with the Auburn Bulldogs. The low scoring affair stayed close with free throws sending the game into overtime. Afte one OT it was 39-39 so a second was played. Pierce shutout the Bulldogs in the second OT to stay undefeated and claim a 50-39 win.

