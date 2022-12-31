Police: 13-year-old dies in snowmobile crash on New Year’s Eve

Authorities in Michigan say a 13-year-old girl died in a snowmobile crash on New Year's Eve.(lpweber via Canva)
By Clint McLeod and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 31, 2022
DUNCAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC/Gray News) - Authorities in Michigan are investigating a deadly snowmobile crash on New Year’s Eve.

WLUC reports troopers from the Michigan State Police Calumet Post were called to a trail just before noon in Houghton County regarding a crash involving a snowmobile.

Authorities said first responders found a 13-year-old female snowmobile driver with a serious head injury once at the scene.

According to state police, the girl appeared to be moving over to allow other snowmobiles to pass when she was pulled from the trail by deep snow.

The 13-year-old then lost control of the snowmobile and collided with a tree, police said. She was transported to a hospital but later died.

Authorities said the girl had been operating under the immediate supervision of her father.

State police did not immediately release the name of the driver, but said she was from Missouri along with her father.

The crash remains under investigation.

