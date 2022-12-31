Sioux City Diocese and Bishop Nickless honor late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI.

Pope Benedict XVI greets Bishop R. Walker Nickless of Sioux City, Iowa, during a March 10...
Pope Benedict XVI greets Bishop R. Walker Nickless of Sioux City, Iowa, during a March 10 meeting with bishops from Iowa on their "ad limina" visits to the Vatican. (CNS photo/L'Osservatore Romano) (March 12, 2012) (L'Osservatore Romano | CNS/L'Osservatore Romano)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 12:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Bishop Walker Nickless of the Diocese of Sioux City is honoring Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI on the occasion of his death earlier this morning in Vatican City. The retired pope’s funeral will be Jan. 5.

“I feel very close to Pope Emeritus Benedict as he named me as Bishop of the Diocese of Sioux City during his time as pope,” Bishop Nickless said in a news release. “He has always served as an inspiration to me in his great intelligence and gentleness. All of us have been enriched by his papacy and his deep love of the church. Please join me in prayer and honoring our former Holy Father.”

Then Pope Benedict XVI named then Msgr. Walker Nickless as shepherd of the Diocese of Sioux City in October 2005 and he was ordained as bishop on Jan. 20, 2006 in Sioux City.

Parishes and Catholic schools throughout the diocese will pray for the deceased pope, display portraits of the pope emeritus with black bunting and ring church bells at the request of Bishop Nickless. Also, parishes are to celebrate a Mass for the Dead on Jan. 5, the day of Pope Emeritus Benedict’s funeral Mass.

The diocese will observe nine days of morning following the funeral (Jan. 6 to Jan. 14). During this period, Masses may be celebrated, praying the Liturgy of the Hours including the Office of the Dead, eucharistic adoration and prayers.

“I echo the sentiment of Archbishop Timothy P. Broglio of the Archdiocese for the Military Services, USA, president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops in his appreciation and respect for the intellectual and spiritual gifts our pope emeritus gave to the church during his many years of ministry,” noted the bishop.

“The church gives thanks for the treasured ministry of Pope Benedict XVI. A superb theologian who lent his talents as a peritus at the Second Vatican Council, he continued throughout his long life to be an effective teacher of the faith. As a priest, university professor and theologian, archbishop, and cardinal, his voice in deepening an authentic understanding led all of us to a more profound love of truth and the mystery of God. It will take many years for us to delve more deeply into the wealth of learning that he has left us,” the archbishop said in a USCCB statement. “Generations will continue to be enriched by his books, discourses, and homilies. They all reveal a depth of learning and reflection that is essential both in our time and in the future.”

