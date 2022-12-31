South Dakota snowplow naming contest winners announced

(Associated Press)
By Amy Buster
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 10:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Pierre, S.D. (KTIV) - The third annual Name the Snowplow Contest in South Dakota has announced the winners.

The contest started in November, created by the South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) to keep South Dakota residents engaged in winter safety driving awareness. The contest ran the full month of November, closing on November 30th. More than 650 entries were submitted. SDDOT voted on the submissions.

The winners are Luke Ice Walker, for the Aberdeen area; Catch My Drift for the Belle Fourche area; Black Hills Cold Rush for the Custer area; and Thawsome for the the Huron area; Sleetwood Mac for the Mitchell area; Snow Force One for the Mobridge area; Little Plow on the Prairie for the Pierre area; Blizzard Buster for the Sioux Falls area; Betty White-Out for the Rapid City area; Snowmagator for the Watertown area; Plowabunga for the Winner area; and 605 Polar Express for the Yankton area.

“My classrooms have taken part in the contest each of the three years since the contest began as I feel my kids don’t always know how important our plow drivers are with what they do. By engaging in this fun activity, it gives me a chance to explain to the students what operators do, why they do it, and how it all works,” said Tarra White, a first-grade teacher for Tiospa Zina Tribal School.

White’s first graders came up with the name Snowmagator to enter in the contest.

“As the recent December storms clearly demonstrated, our state public transportation system is vital not only for the citizens of South Dakota, but for those who rely on it from out-of-state as well,” said Transportation Secretary Joel Jundt.

