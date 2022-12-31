Winter storm watch issued for portions of Siouxland

Sioux City, Iowa (KTIV) A winter storm watch has been issued by the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls for portions of Northeast Nebraska, Southeast South Dakota and Northwest Iowa.

The watch includes: Antelope, Boone, Cedar, Knox, Madison, Pierce, Platte, Stanton and Wayne Counties in Nebraska. The watch runs from late Sunday night through Tuesday morning. Heavy mixed precipitation with snow accumulations of one to three inches and one tenth of an inch of ice is possible. In Dixon County, five to seven inches of snow is possible.

In South Dakota, the watch includes Clay, Union and Yankton Counties in the KTIV viewing area. Heavy snow and mixed precipitation is possible Monday morning through Tuesday afternoon. Total snows accumulations of five to seven inches plus a small layer of ice is possible with this storm.

In Iowa, Lyon, Osceola and Sioux Counties are included in the watch. Five to seven inches of snow is possible and a light layer of ice is expected Monday evening through Tuesday morning.

Hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning and evening commutes in these regions. For the very latest weather forecasts, go to ktiv.com.

