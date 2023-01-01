Fatal Crash Under Investigation in Lincoln County
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 2:43 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - At least one person is dead and others taken to the hospital after one vehicle colided with another late Saturday night at the intersection of Highway 18 and Highway 115, southeast of Worthing.
South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating. Details are limited at this time; we will bring you updates as more information becomes available.
