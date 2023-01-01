Hawkeyes hold off Kentucky for first-ever Music City Bowl game shutout

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (KTIV) - It’s holiday season which means its bowl season, and the Iowa Hawkeyes are looking to close out the season in a special way and send off their senior class with a win.

Iowa faced Kentucky on the first day of 2022 in the Citrus Bowl where they lost to the Kentucky Wildcats 20-17, but now they face the Wildcats again on the last day of 2022 in the Music City Bowl.

The Iowa offense was led by the two headed tight end monster as Sam LaPorta bonces off defenders like a pin ball. He fought through everyone before being taken down in the red zone.

That sets up Joe Labas in his first-career game as he swings it to Luke Lachey and he spins it around and dives in to give Iowa a 7-0 lead.

Kentucky would try to make a come back, but those hopes would be shut down by the Hawkeye defense as Xavier Nwankpa gets the pick six and he delivers for a 14-0 lead.

The Hawkeyes defense did what they’ve done best all season long. The OABCIG alum Cooper DeJean shows off stepping in front of the Kentucky pass for the interception, and he was off to the end zone with the pick-six for the 21-0 lead.

Iowa kept the door closed in the second half led by senior Jack Campbell. The All-American lead the team with 10 tackles and one sack.

It was the first shutout in Music City Bowl history. 364 days later, the Hawkeyes got their revenge with a 21-0 win to take the Music City Bowl trophy back to Iowa City.

