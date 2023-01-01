Hawkeyes hold off Kentucky for first-ever Music City Bowl game shutout

By Amber Salas
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 9:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (KTIV) - It’s holiday season which means its bowl season, and the Iowa Hawkeyes are looking to close out the season in a special way and send off their senior class with a win.

Iowa faced Kentucky on the first day of 2022 in the Citrus Bowl where they lost to the Kentucky Wildcats 20-17, but now they face the Wildcats again on the last day of 2022 in the Music City Bowl.

The Iowa offense was led by the two headed tight end monster as Sam LaPorta bonces off defenders like a pin ball. He fought through everyone before being taken down in the red zone.

That sets up Joe Labas in his first-career game as he swings it to Luke Lachey and he spins it around and dives in to give Iowa a 7-0 lead.

Kentucky would try to make a come back, but those hopes would be shut down by the Hawkeye defense as Xavier Nwankpa gets the pick six and he delivers for a 14-0 lead.

The Hawkeyes defense did what they’ve done best all season long. The OABCIG alum Cooper DeJean shows off stepping in front of the Kentucky pass for the interception, and he was off to the end zone with the pick-six for the 21-0 lead.

Iowa kept the door closed in the second half led by senior Jack Campbell. The All-American lead the team with 10 tackles and one sack.

It was the first shutout in Music City Bowl history. 364 days later, the Hawkeyes got their revenge with a 21-0 win to take the Music City Bowl trophy back to Iowa City.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo provided by Monroe County (Pa.) Correctional Facility shows Bryan Kohberger. Arrest...
Idaho college killings suspect is criminology PhD student
Police believe the suspects in these photos are involved in several Sioux City burglaries.
Sioux City police looking to identify suspects connected to multiple burglaries
FILE - Barbara Walters arrives to participate in a panel discussion featuring the hosts of...
Barbara Walters, news pioneer and ‘The View’ creator, dies
Authorities say 40-year-old Michael Anthony Rester has been arrested after being found with an...
Unregistered sex offender arrested, found in woods with 11-year-old girl: sheriff’s office
Chris Flores and Addisen Pruitt's family members spoke with 11 News about the two lives lost on...
Family remembers 2 who died in ATV crash Christmas Day

Latest News

A.J. Plitzuweit goes in for the layup in USD's 80-63 win over Western Illinois
Yotes wrap up 2022 with momentum taking a home win over Western Illinois
Garrett Brown celebrates after scoring the first goal of the night just 44 seconds into the game.
Musketeers score three goals in less than two minutes, unable to hold off Omaha falling 7-5
Hawkeye fans enjoyed the Music City Bowl at Bob Roe's Point After in Sioux City.
Hawkeye fans hit local bars for Music City Bowl Game
Finn Loftus is mobbed by fellow Musketeers after a goal in Sioux City's victory over Madison.
Musketeers topple Capitols in Clark Cup rematch