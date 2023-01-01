Musketeers score three goals in less than two minutes, unable to hold off Omaha falling 7-5

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - What better way to spend New Year’s Eve than with the reigning Clark Cup Champions? Lots of Siouxlanders agreed as they packed the Tyson Events Center as the Musketeers hosted the Omaha Lancers on New Year’s Eve.

There was a one-hour delay in puck drop due to the Omaha Lancer’s bus breaking down, but that didn’t rain on the Muskies parade.

The Musketeers start off the first period just on fire. Just 44 seconds into the game, Garrett Brown flicks it and that one just bounces up into the net to put the Muskies on the board at 1-0.

23 seconds later, Ryan Conmy gets open in front of the net, takes the shot and finds success. It was just raining goals. The Musketeers had a 2-0 lead just 1:07 into the game.

The goals would just keep coming. The Musketeers keep knocking in front of the net until Ben Poitras gets one past the line just sliding in for the goal. That’s three goals in less than two minutes.

The Lancers would find an answer as Nate Benoit launches one from way back that slides through the pads for a goal to tie it 3-3 in the first period.

Omaha would hold on to take the win by a final score of 7-5.

