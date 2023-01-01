New Year brings in turbulent winter weather to Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

**Winter Storm Warning takes effect for western Siouxland from Monday at noon and lasts until Tuesday 6 pm. Expect heavy snow with some mixed precipitation possible during this timeframe along with gusty winds.**

**Ice storm warning in effect from noon Monday to 6pm Tuesday for central portions of Siouxland. Expect significant icing to occur during the timeframe with quarter to a half in possible which will cause travel conditions to be hazardous.**

**A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for southern and eastern portions of Siouxland.**

Siouxland had a quiet start to the new year, but more turbulent conditions are on the way. Tonight as a system approaches the area, Siouxland could see a wintry mix including ice, snow, rain, and sleet, with lows falling in the upper 20s.

On Monday morning the system continues to trek northeast through Siouxland, potentially dropping freezing rain which likely will turn to a rain snow mix by afternoon as highs get up to the low 30s.

Monday night continues this pattern, with the wintry mix likely turning to freezing rain and then snow into overnight hours as lows get down to around 30 degrees.

The snow is likely to continue into Tuesday morning with a slight chance for some freezing rain in morning hours as well with highs in the low 30s and winds out of the northwest 15 to 20 mph.

The system finally leaves our area on Tuesday evening with snow mix continuing until early evening and lows dropping to the low teens.

These cooler conditions follow us into Wednesday with highs only getting in the lower 20s, and partly cloudy skies.

Skies clear to mostly sunny for our Thursday but temperatures remain relatively cool in the low 20s.

Friday brings more sunshine with mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures the low 30s.

