Tony’s & D’ARCOS closing for good in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A long tenured Sioux City restaurant is closing its doors for good today.

Tony’s & D’ARCOS announced on their Facebook page that they would be permanently closing.

The Italian and Mexican food staple in Sioux City thanked the community for their support and constant business throughout their time serving Siouxland.

In a statement they said it was an emotional day and that they said they will remember the love from Siouxland in their hearts.

In the Facebook post they shared, “We want to thank everyone for supporting us through our learning experience of pizzas, COVID, and hard times with the economy high prices. We leave Tony’s Pizza appreciating everyone that has supported us and loved our pizza.”

