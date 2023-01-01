Winter storm bearing down on Siouxland

Winter Storm Watch MGN graphic
Winter Storm Watch MGN graphic(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 11:37 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Sioux City, Iowa (KTIV) A winter storm will move into Siouxland early Monday morning and bring a mix of freezing rain and snow. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch from early Monday morning until Tuesday afternoon. Power outages are possible with this storm so be prepared.

Most of Northeast Nebraska can expect a layer of ice along with two to four inches snow. If you live near the South Dakota border, you can expect to see four to ten inches of snow. Winds of 35 to 40 miles per hour will accompany this storm.

Much of Northwest Iowa including Sioux City will also see a mixing of ice and snow with one to three inches of snow possible. Lyon County could see heavier snowfall in the five to 12 inch range.

Clay and Yankton counties in Southeast South Dakota could see five to 12 inches of snow while Union County is in the one to three inch range.

Travel could be very difficult in some areas as this storm moves through.

To stay on top of the winter storms, go to: https://www.ktiv.com/weather/alerts/

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter storm watch issued for portions of Siouxland
Authorities in Michigan say a 13-year-old girl died in a snowmobile crash on New Year's Eve.
Police: 13-year-old dies in snowmobile crash on New Year’s Eve
Woman arrested after pushing 3-year-old onto MAX tracks in NE Portland.
Woman arrested after pushing 3-year-old child onto train tracks, authorities say
Nebraska State Patrol investigating suspected murder-suicide in David City
FILE - Some bison were killed in the crash and others were put down due to their injuries, the...
13 bison dead after truck hits herd near Yellowstone park

Latest News

South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating.
Fatal Crash Under Investigation in Lincoln County
Musketeers score three goals in less than two minutes, unable to hold off Omaha falling 7-5
Yotes wrap up 2022 with momentum taking a home win over Western Illinois
Hawkeyes hold off Kentucky for first-ever Music City Bowl game shutout