Winter storm bearing down on Siouxland

Sioux City, Iowa (KTIV) A winter storm will move into Siouxland early Monday morning and bring a mix of freezing rain and snow. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch from early Monday morning until Tuesday afternoon. Power outages are possible with this storm so be prepared.

Most of Northeast Nebraska can expect a layer of ice along with two to four inches snow. If you live near the South Dakota border, you can expect to see four to ten inches of snow. Winds of 35 to 40 miles per hour will accompany this storm.

Much of Northwest Iowa including Sioux City will also see a mixing of ice and snow with one to three inches of snow possible. Lyon County could see heavier snowfall in the five to 12 inch range.

Clay and Yankton counties in Southeast South Dakota could see five to 12 inches of snow while Union County is in the one to three inch range.

Travel could be very difficult in some areas as this storm moves through.

