Yotes wrap up 2022 with momentum taking a home win over Western Illinois

By Amber Salas
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 10:03 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
VERMILLION, SD (KTIV) - The USD Coyotes men’s basketball team was looking to add one more win to the column before ringing in the new year.

The Yotes took the win on Thursday, and now continue Summit League play hosting Western Illinois ending the year in an exciting way in front of their home crowd.

Starting off in the second half, the Yotes get it over to Mason Archambault who launches the trey that bounces around forever but finally falls in to give USD a 36-27 lead.

Yotes keep working the good ball movement, this time kicking it out to Tasos Kamateros who absolutely buries the corner three as the Yotes stay ahead.

A.J. Plitzuweit takes his shot at the three that shoots off the rim, but he’s right there for the rebound and gets the layup to keep the momentum going.

Plitzuweit would add one more jumper from the top of the key as the Yotes take the win 80-63.

