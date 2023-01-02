Coaches Corner: Leanne Williamson reflects back on South Dakota volleyball’s historic season

VERMILLION, SD (KTIV) - The South Dakota Coyotes volleyball team had another incredible run picking up their third-straight Summit League Championship, and putting up a fight in the NCAA tournament that no one will ever forget.

Head coach Leanne Williamson said many people thought this year might be a rebuilding year, but her team was determined to make sure that wasn’t the case always rocking a competitive spirit.

The team made history winning a set in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in its four appearances. The Coyotes put up a strong fight to take Houston to five sets before eventually falling 3-2. In the division one era, this Coyote squad broke three team records: solo blocks (89), total blocks (316.5), and service aces (192).

Coach Williamson joins KTIV’s Amber Salas on Coaches Corner to provide a deeper look into what was going through her mind in the NCAA Tournament, to talk about the DNA of the team that made them special, and to reflect on her journey coaching at USD.

