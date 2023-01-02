Cold snap causes gas prices to go higher

Gas prices increase
By KTIV Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sioux City, Iowa (KTIV) Average gasoline prices in Iowa have risen 14.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.02/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 2,036 stations in Iowa.

Prices in Iowa are 11.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 2.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 1.4 cents in the last week and stands at $4.67 per gallon.According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Iowa was priced at $2.35/g yesterday while the most expensive was $3.99/g, a difference of $1.64/g.

”For the first time in two months, the nation’s average price of gasoline rose sharply last week, as extremely cold weather led to many refinery issues, shutting down over a million barrels of refining capacity, pushing wholesale prices up,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

“In addition, China’s reopening plans gave markets inspiration that global oil demand will start to recover, as China’s nearly three year Covid-zero policies appear to be coming to an end. While the jump at the pump will likely be temporary as most refiners get back online after cold-weather related issues, some regions like the Rockies may see more price increases than others as cold-weather shutdowns hit the region fairly hard, with one refinery likely remaining down through the first quarter of 2023.

Most areas have seen the bulk of the rise already hit, but should oil continue to rally, more increases could be on the way.”GasBuddy is the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data. GasBuddy’s survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

