Family welcomes twins to ring in the new year

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A mother gave birth to twins at Unity Point Health St. Luke’s to ring in the new year.

The mother, Tristin Grant, said the boys do not have names yet.

She also said she had a feeling that she would have them ringing in the new year.

Baby A weighed 3 pounds 12 ounces Baby B weighed 4 pounds and 2 ounces.

Congratulations to the family as the welcome home their new boys.

