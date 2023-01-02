Get the latest road conditions and see highway traffic cameras on state 511 systems.

Freezing drizzle and snow are falling near Nenzel, Nebraska, 250 miles west of Sioux City...
By Mark Haggar
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 9:38 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Sioux City, Iowa (KTIV) A winter storm moving through the tri-state region could cause travel problems Monday afternoon through most of Tuesday.

The National Weather Service has issued winter storm and icing watches and warnings throughout the region. Freezing drizzle, snow and strong winds will accompany this storm. The storm could cause treacherous travel conditions and power outages.

You can monitor road conditions on the State’s 511 systems: You can access those sites by following these links:

Nebraska 511: https://511.nebraska.gov/

Iowa 511: https://511ia.org/

South Dakota 511: https://www.sd511.org/

