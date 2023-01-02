Heavy snow and freezing rain moving into Siouxland

**Ice Storm Warning for central and eastern Siouxland, including Sioux City, until 6 pm Tuesday**

**Winter Storm Warning for northwestern Siouxland until 6 pm Tuesday **

**Winter Weather Advisory for Harrison and Shelby Counties until 6 pm Tuesday**

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - All eyes continue to be on a storm system that is bringing dangerous winter weather conditions into Siouxland.

We’re seeing a combination of freezing rain, sleet, and snow moving into Siouxland Monday afternoon and both the intensity and coverage area will be increasing as we head into Monday evening and Monday night.

It will be northwestern Siouxland that has the better chance of seeing the heavier snow and less in the way of ice accumulation into Monday night and throughout the day on Tuesday as well and that’s where a Winter Storm Warning will be in effect until 6 pm Tuesday.

The heaviest snow accumulations will likely take place in northwestern Siouxland where isolated area could see over a foot of snow with many location getting in the 6-12-inch range.

Central and eastern Siouxland will also get in on some snow, but these are the areas that have the better chance of heavier ice accumulation and there is an Ice Storm Warning until 6 pm for the chance of over a quarter of an inch of ice in some places.

Snow accumulations will be lighter in the areas with as little as an inch in eastern Siouxland while the central parts of the KTIV viewing area could see anywhere from 2 to 6 inches.

Low temperatures Monday night will be around 30 degrees in many location so it will be getting slick and I think a lot of us wake up to very tough travel conditions Tuesday morning.

The first half of the day on Tuesday will still give central and eastern Siouxland a chance of a mix of precipitation although that should be turning to snow as the day goes along.

While the wind won’t be overly gusty, it will be a breezy day with a north wind at 15 to 25 miles per hour with some gusts over 30 miles per hour with highs in the low 30s.

A chance of lighter snow will continue into Tuesday night and even into the day on Wednesday as well with highs on Wednesday looking colder in the low 20s.

Conditions will stay cold on Thursday as well with highs near 20 degrees.

I’ll be tracking this system very closely and give you the very latest on what to expect tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.