Here are the latest weather delays and cancellations

By KTIV Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
*Garbage and recycling collection will not occur tomorrow in Sioux City, Tuesday, January 3, due to impending weather conditions. Expect a one-day delay with Tuesday collections to begin on Wednesday with the remainder of the week to be completed by the end of Saturday. Monday collections should be completed today.

*The Citizen’s Convenience Center at 5800 28th Street will be also closed on Tuesday, January 3. Contact Gill Hauling at 712-279-0151 with questions.

