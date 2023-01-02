MidAmerican positioning additional crews ahead of ice storm

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Ice and wind can cause power lines to gallop like a horse, flying back and forth in the breeze.

Add on a layer of ice, and those lines can fall into roadways, yards and near homes. A spokesperson for MidAmerican Energy says the company has extra crews ready to go should the power go out.

“So we’re bringing in in addition to our own crews, we’re bringing in some contract line crews. We’re also bringing in some contract tree crews. We’re concerned about the impact on northwest Iowa and we want to have our crews in place should something happen,” said Geoff Greenwood, a company spokesperson.

Sioux City Police Sgt. Tom Gill says police will likely be responding to more traffic accidents. If there are no accident-related injuries, call the non-emergency line, but, make sure to report the accident no matter the weather.

“We had a gal, I believe it was last week that went down into the ravine, off Lincoln Way, and she called 9-1-1, nobody could see her down there. Officer finally found her and add to the fire department to get her out. So that and that was an emergency example,” said Sgt. Tom Gill.

Both the police and utility companies say it’s a good idea to have a battery bank, which can be used if the power is out or if your car becomes disabled. If you’re going to use a generator plugged into your home, make sure a professional installs it, otherwise it could impact the grid.

