Nebraska traffic fatalities hit 15-year high in 2022

Traffic deaths rose 15% year-over-year.
Traffic deaths rose to a high in 2022
Traffic deaths rose to a high in 2022
By Bella Caracta
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 3:41 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - “Every single crash has a victim, and those victims are really who MADD is here for.”

MADD, Mothers Against Drunk Driving, is a nonprofit organization with roots across the country. In Nebraska, they go into the new year faced with the challenge to tackle traffic fatalities, a number that went up by 15% in 2022. 254 people were killed last year and 221 the year before. That’s 33 more deaths in Nebraska due to traffic fatalities.

“We are always disheartened when we see numbers like that. We ultimately want that future with no more victims. So how does MADD help in that? We continue to do the work that we do and we up our level,” said Sara Draper with MADD.

Despite the daunting numbers, MADD says they plan to be even more intentional with their work.

“We’re educating our communities about that through a lot of different things. Through victim impact panels, through speakers, through youth empowerment programs,” said Draper. “Some of the things coming down nationally are really great to help reduce impaired driving. The HALT [and] RIDE Act was passed and is going to help put new technology into new cars.”

MADD works under a grant from NDOT and relies on community support. They also offer victim services to families affected by impaired driving.

According to the Nebraska Highway Safety Administrator, it’s for a few reasons.

“The main contributing factors we’re seeing are driver behavior or dangerous driving behavior,” said Bill Kovarik. “Over 75% are not wearing a seatbelt...30% of people killed in crashes are impaired or one of the drivers are impaired.”

“Our x-ray camera equipment, it showed that around 10% of all drivers on the road in Nebraska are on their cell phones while driving…10% of the people you’re meeting on the road are not looking where they’re going. They’re looking somewhere else,” he said.

While most fatal crashes were in rural parts of Nebraska, the jump in traffic fatalities this year was in urban areas across the state. Within those areas, it was on local city roads that data shows more fatalities happened from 2021 to 2022.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
Here are the latest weather delays and cancellations
Freezing drizzle and snow are falling near Nenzel, Nebraska, 250 miles west of Sioux City...
Get the latest road conditions and see highway traffic cameras on state 511 systems.
The National Transportation Safety Board confirmed that an American Airlines plane was parked...
Airline employee dead after being ‘ingested into engine,’ authorities say
Family welcomes twin boys to ring in the new year
Family welcomes twins to ring in the new year

Latest News

Major roads remain closed throughout much of South Dakota, particularly in the central part of...
SDDOT closes parts of I-90 & I-29
Winter weather impacting Siouxland today
Winter weather impacting Siouxland today
South Dakota Republican Party
Two east river state lawmakers will vie for SD GOP chair
Dr. Ken Bartholomew of Fort Pierre has written his fifth book, a "medical murder mystery."...
Pierre area author, doctor pens “medical murder mystery” novel
Dr. Ken Bartholomew has penned his fifth novel, a "medical murder mystery." According to the...
Pierre area doctor pens medical murder mystery book