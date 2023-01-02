Nebraska Unicameral preview: State Sen. Ben Hansen

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -The Nebraska Unicameral starts their legislative session Jan. 4. We talked to State Sen. Ben Hansen, Blair, Nebraska, about his goals for the 2023 window.

Q: I would have to start off with asking you what’s your most critical platform that you plan to take to Lincoln this year? What are some things you’d like to see get done?

A: I’ll be working with other senators on hopefully another tax package, whether it’s income tax or more property tax relief, that we can do for the people. Because it looks like our expected revenues are going to be doing pretty well this year in the state of Nebraska, better than expected. My philosophy has always been if the government is doing good, the people should do better.

Q: Last year, you transitioned into the role of Chairman of the Business and Labor Committee. What are you looking at as top priorities for the committee this year regarding things like unemployment, or workman’s compensation?

A: When it comes to business labor, I think we’ll be doing a lot with minimum wage this year in the state in Nebraska. And some people might know that. When you went to the voting booth, we had a petition on there on the ballot, to increase the minimum wage in the state of Nebraska, and it passed. So, in the year 2024, I believe, it will go up to $15 an hour. So, then we have to implement that and legislature, codify it, put in the statute, and figure out how we’re going to make that work, the most efficient way that we can. So, that might be coming in front of business and labor. We deal with a lot with that, I’m sure this year and how that’s all going to work.

Q: You also serve on the human health service committee. Coming off of the pandemic, what do you feel is a fundamental change that needs to be done for human health services? And also, you touched on it earlier with abortion and some COVID policies, what are some things that you will be looking to change with that?

A: When it comes to abortion wants to see what we can bring whether it’s a 12-week ban, or an eight-week ban, or a total ban, I’m sure there are a whole lot of stipulations that are going to go into that. Where now when it comes to COVID policy, sometimes almost ultimately depends on what the federal government is going to do, and mandate that we do as well, and what our response is going to be. You might know that last year is a heavy lift, but I ended up passing the COVID mandate bill, which meant that an employer had to respect an employee’s religious exemption when it came to a COVID mandate.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.