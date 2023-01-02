Norfolk, NE man arrested for attempted 2nd degree murder

NORFOLK, NE (KTIV) - Police in Norfolk, NE have a homeless man in custody after they say he assaulted another man. On Jan. 1st police were called to the area of 3rd Street and Norfolk Ave. for an assault.

When police arrived, they found a 44-year-old victim. The victim told police that he had been walking his dog and decided to sit on a bench on Norfolk Avenue. He said that 36-year-old Jeremy J. Heiderman was sitting on a bench across the street and began yelling at the victim.

The victim told police he didn’t know Heiderman and tried to ignore the yelling, a short time later Heiderman confronted the victim, arguing with him then shoving him to the ground.

Police say Heiderman then took the victim’s dog leash and wrapped it around the victim’s neck, telling the victim he would kill him.

Police say there was a witness in the area who saw the attack and heard the threats.

After police gathered statements from the victim, the witness and Heiderman, Heiderman was arrested to criminal attempt of second-degree murder. He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.

