Proper hydration linked to lower risk of disease and early death, study says

A new study finds staying hydrated is linked to lower risk for disease, faster aging and early...
A new study finds staying hydrated is linked to lower risk for disease, faster aging and early death.(MGN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 6:30 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Proper hydration is known to help day-to-day functions, but a new study suggests it can also slow down aging and lower the risk of chronic diseases.

The National Institute of Health looked at serum sodium data from 11,000 people over 30 years. That number increases when we drink fewer fluids. A normal level is between 135 to 146 milliequivalents per liter.

According to the study, those at the high end of the range had a 10% to 15% higher chance of being biologically older than their chronological age compared to those on the lower end of the spectrum.

They also had a 64% higher risk of developing chronic diseases such as heart failure, stroke, diabetes and dementia.

The study found low serum sodium level also increased the risk of early death and faster aging.

Researchers did not have information on how much water participants drank.

The National Academy of Medicine recommends drinking nine cups of water a day for women and 12 and a half cups of water a day for men.

About half of the global population does not meet those guidelines.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter Storm Watch MGN graphic
Winter storm bearing down on Siouxland
Family welcomes twin boys to ring in the new year
Family welcomes twins to ring in the new year
South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating.
UPDATE: More Details Released in Lincoln County Fatal Crash
Tony's & D'ARCOS is permanently closing as of 1/1/23
Tony’s & D’ARCOS closing for good in Sioux City
Winter storm watch issued for portions of Siouxland

Latest News

Orange County Fire Rescue reportedly rescued all riders on The Wheel at ICON Park after it lost...
Riders rescued from 'The Wheel'
A man allegedly killed Dollar Tree employee with a machete inside an Upper Sandusky, Ohio,...
Dollar store worker killed with machete, police say
A deadly storm system pushes east.
Deadly storm system threatns more states
Corrie Taylor, the owner of a California wellness store, says about half of the teens who...
Parents turn in teens accused of stealing $1,000+ in crystals