Sioux City pharmacy doing their part in preventing overdoses

Sioux City pharmacy doing its part to stop overdoses
Sioux City pharmacy doing its part to stop overdoses(KTIV)
By Ervin Dohmen
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -A local pharmacy is doing its part to help prevent opioid overdoses.

Drilling Pharmacy, in Sioux City, is taking part in a grant program that provides access to Naloxone.

Naloxone is the brand name for Narcan, which is used to help revive someone who has overdosed.

After filling out a simple assessment form, the pharmacy will provide the nasal spray free of charge.

A local pharmacist says having Narcan on hand for emergencies is a good idea.

”It’s free. It’s available for everybody. You know college’s you have the party’s walking down the streets going to the bars at night even if you don’t know somebody who could use it just having it in your purse being in the right place at the right time you can save a life,” said Sarah Sorensen, a pharmacist at Drilling Pharmacy.

The spray shouldn’t be the only step taken if someone has overdosed.

If the first dose doesn’t work you can administer another one but, calling 9-1-1 should also be a priority.

”I tell people as soon as you give that first dose you need to be calling 9-1-1. More than likely the short acting two doses that you have with the Narcan are not going to be long enough or strong enough to do a full reversal,” said Sorensen

Once emergency services arrive the patient may need a Naloxone drip that would be more effective after an overdose.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family welcomes twin boys to ring in the new year
Family welcomes twins to ring in the new year
Winter Storm Watch MGN graphic
Winter storm bearing down on Siouxland
The National Transportation Safety Board confirmed that an American Airlines plane was parked...
Airline employee dead after being ‘ingested into engine,’ authorities say
Tony's & D'ARCOS is permanently closing as of 1/1/23
Tony’s & D’ARCOS closing for good in Sioux City
South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating.
Lincoln County fatal crash reported on New Years Eve

Latest News

Shoppers in Sioux City prepare for winter storm
Shoppers take to the store in preparation for winter storm
Here are the latest weather delays and cancellations
Report and see maps of power outages from major electricity suppliers in Siouxland.
What you need to know if this winter storm causes power outages
Freezing drizzle and snow are falling near Nenzel, Nebraska, 250 miles west of Sioux City...
Get the latest road conditions and see highway traffic cameras on state 511 systems.