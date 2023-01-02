Sioux City pharmacy doing their part in preventing overdoses

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -A local pharmacy is doing its part to help prevent opioid overdoses.

Drilling Pharmacy, in Sioux City, is taking part in a grant program that provides access to Naloxone.

Naloxone is the brand name for Narcan, which is used to help revive someone who has overdosed.

After filling out a simple assessment form, the pharmacy will provide the nasal spray free of charge.

A local pharmacist says having Narcan on hand for emergencies is a good idea.

”It’s free. It’s available for everybody. You know college’s you have the party’s walking down the streets going to the bars at night even if you don’t know somebody who could use it just having it in your purse being in the right place at the right time you can save a life,” said Sarah Sorensen, a pharmacist at Drilling Pharmacy.

The spray shouldn’t be the only step taken if someone has overdosed.

If the first dose doesn’t work you can administer another one but, calling 9-1-1 should also be a priority.

”I tell people as soon as you give that first dose you need to be calling 9-1-1. More than likely the short acting two doses that you have with the Narcan are not going to be long enough or strong enough to do a full reversal,” said Sorensen

Once emergency services arrive the patient may need a Naloxone drip that would be more effective after an overdose.

