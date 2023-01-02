South Sioux City declares snow emergency

South Sioux City, Nebraska (KTIV) The City of South Sioux City Public Works Department is declaring a snow emergency starting on Monday, January 2nd, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. until further notice.

According to a news release, parking is prohibited on the designated snow emergency routes. These routes are permanently marked with signage. Primarily, they are the secondary streets that are used for heavier traffic. A list of the routes can be obtained from customer service at City Hall. Vehicles may be towed if parked, stalled, or stuck, on one of the routes.

Also during the Snow Emergency period, all non-emergency route streets will utilize the alternate parking requirement. Parking will be allowed only on the even sides of the streets, on even calendar days. For instance, on the 2nd, 4th, 6th, and so on, days of the month, vehicles would be allowed to park on the even addressed sides of the street.

During a snow emergency, do not park on emergency routes; park on even- on even days; park on odd- on odd days.

It is not acceptable to blow, push, shovel snow from sidewalks or driveways out into the city streets.

Please watch for updates on this Snow Emergency through the Media or City Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/cityofsouthsiouxcity

Questions can be directed to 402-494-8166 (7am to 4pm).

