Vehicle-Pedestrian fatality in Marty South Dakota under investigation

By Amy Buster
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 8:35 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MARTY, S.D. (KTIV) - The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal early morning accident, Sunday, in Marty, S.D.

Information released in a press release issued by the Department of Public Safety of South Dakota stated that a 42-year-old man was walking east on South Dakota Highway 46 and was struck by an unknown vehicle. The pedestrian, whose name has not yet been released, was pronounced dead at the scene. The accident occurred on South Dakota Highway 46, near mile marker 281, five miles east of Marty, at 4:49 a.m., Sunday, January 1, 2023.

The driver and vehicle that struck the pedestrian have not yet been identified. The investigation is ongoing.

