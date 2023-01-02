What you need to know if this winter storm causes power outages

Report and see maps of power outages from major electricity suppliers in Siouxland.
By Mark Haggar
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 2:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sioux City, Iowa (KTIV) A winter storm moving into Siouxland today is expected to cause power outages. The National Weather Service predicts a mix of freezing rain, strong winds and snow with the system.

Power companies say you can use their website to report power outages and you can also use their power outage map to see where there are outages in their region.

Here are some links to some of the major power suppliers in our region if you need to report an outage.

MidAmerican Energy: https://www.midamericanenergy.com/OutageWatch/dsk.html

Alliant Energy Company: https://myaccount.alliantenergy.com/Portal/outeroutagenew.aspx

Iowa Lakes Electric Cooperative: https://www.ilec.coop/my-account-services/outage-center

Northwest REC: https://www.nwrec.coop/outages

Nebraska Public Power District: https://onlineaccount.nppd.com/Portal/outeroutage.aspx

Northeast Power/Nebraska: https://northeastpow.com/safety/outage-center/

North Central Public Power District: https://ncppd.com/customer-service/report-a-power-outage/

Nothwestern Energy Company-Yankton: https://www.northwesternenergy.com/outages

