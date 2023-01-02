A winter storm is heading for Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Monday, Siouxland. We are sitting in the upper 20s and low 30s this morning with a calm wind from the north at 5 to 10 miles per hour with clouds covering much of Siouxland. There were some snow showers earlier this morning near Yankton, SD and up towards Spencer, IA. Those snow showers have now moved towards the north.

A winter storm will be moving towards Siouxland this morning and impacting us around lunchtime. This storm brings in the chance for some heavy snow across much of our northwestern counties and towns. It also brings the chance of some icy conditions that could lead to some major issues into tonight and Tuesday.

Right now, we are forecasting anywhere from 9 to 14 inches of snow in our northwestern counties ranging from O’Neill to Beresford. From Norfolk, Ne up towards Spencer, IA we could see anywhere from 3 to 8 inches of snow. The further south you live the less chance you have of seeing new snowfall totals.

On the other hand, we have a chance of seeing some major ice accumulations across much of our region. We are talking about 0.25 to 0.50 inches of ice. This is stretching from Norfolk, NE all the way to Spencer, IA. With this kind of ice accumulation, we could see tree damage and powerlines down that could lead to power outages across Siouxland.

Because of the winter storm we will have the entry region under an Ice Storm and Winter Storm Warning that goes into effect at Noon today and last until Tuesday at 6 pm.

This winter storm will stay with us all the until Wednesday where could see near blizzard conditions with wind up 35 miles per hour.

I have all the details in the attached video and coming up on News 4 at Noon!

