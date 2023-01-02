Woman breaks into home, attempts to kidnap 5-month-old baby, mother says

By Candice Hare and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 2:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) - A mother in Ohio said a woman broke into her home and attempted to kidnap her 5-month-old daughter.

Cassie Cantrell said she was exhausted Friday night and fell asleep in her Middletown home next to her three children.

Cantrell said she woke minutes later to find a woman in her home. She said she had never seen the woman before.

“She had come in about 20-30 minutes after I had fallen asleep, and my fiancee had woken up to her standing over top of my daughter,” Cantrell said.

The mother said the woman was trying to grab her 5-month-old daughter before she and her fiancee stepped in to stop her.

The other two children were asleep and fully covered by a blanket, Cantrell said.

“I’m still in disbelief about the whole thing that happened,” Cantrell said. “This is kinda one of those things that you’re like, ‘Oh, this only happens on TV,’ but it happens every day.”

WXIX reports 50-year-old Kristie Hubbard was arrested on first-degree burglary and second-degree felony attempted kidnapping charges.

Cantrell said she now has her children sleep near her so she knows where they are at all times. She also said she quit her job so she can watch over and protect her children.

The mother of three said she feels “hurt” and “anger.”

“I really still don’t know how to feel about it,” she said. “Somebody does these things to you and it scars you for life.”

Hubbard is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 6.

