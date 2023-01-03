Dakota Farm Show kicks off Wednesday

By KTIV Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 5:40 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
VERMILLION, S.D. (KTIV) - Vermillion, South Dakota will once again host the area’s premier agricultural event in the USD DakotaDome, from Wednesday, Jan. 4, until Friday, Jan. 6.

The Dakota Farm Show will kick off the new year by showcasing hundreds of vendors representing over 1,000 agricultural products and services from South Dakota, Nebraska, Iowa, and Minnesota. Farmers will have the chance to review the latest farm technology focused on improving yields, reducing costs, and managing risk.

Northland Ford dealers & WNAX radio will also be giving away a Ford Truck on the last day of the show.

You can learn more about the event here.

