Dordt basketball starts of 2023 continuing win streaks

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KTIV) - The Dordt Defenders men’s and women’s basketball teams closed out 2022 on the right foot riding off long win streaks, and now they begin their challenge of continuing that momentum into the new year.

The Defenders hit the hardwood for the first time in 2023 with the men hosting Presentation, while the women hosted Grand View.

The Dordt women improve to 14-0 with a 74-49 win over Grand View.

Faith Van Holland finished with a career-high 17 points while Hayden Heimensen finished with 15 points going a perfect 5-for-5 on three pointers.

On the other hand, the Dordt men up their win streak to eight games taking a 108-75 win over Presentation improving to 13-2 on the season.

The Defenders shot 70% in the 1st half and were led by Jacob Vis with 26 points. Bryce Coppock and Lucas Lorenzen both notched 15 points.

