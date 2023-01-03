Garage, vehicles destroyed after Vermillion, SD fire

VERMILLION, S.D. (KTIV) - A garage and two vehicles at a Vermillion, South Dakota home were destroyed earlier this week because of a fire.

According to Vermillion Fire EMS, crews were sent out to the 1700 block of Baylor Street at about 2:30 p.m. for a reported fire. When firefighters got to the location, they discovered a two-story home with smoke coming from the attached garage.

All the home’s occupants had evacuated by the time firefighters got there.

Other fire departments were called in to assist as firefighters encountered heavy fire coming from the garage.

The garage and the two vehicles inside were destroyed, but the house itself only sustained minor smoke and water damage.

What caused the fire remains under investigation. No injuries were reported.

