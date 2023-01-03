Healthbeat 4: Creating SMART New Year Goals

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Weight loss and eating healthy -- common new years goals, right? But how many times do those goals fall through?

One dietician wants Siouxlanders to be SMART when writing down their resolutions this year.

“We like to use the acronym SMART goals, where your goal is specific, it’s measurable, it’s attainable, it’s relevant, and it’s timely. So if someone comes to me and says, you know, I want to eat healthier, that’s a great goal to be able to eat healthier. But how do you know when you’ve reached that goal because it really isn’t measurable? So if a person let’s say, is eating two servings of fruits and vegetables a day, maybe a good goal for them, that would be a SMART goal would be to increase their fruit and vegetable intake from two to three for a period of two weeks,” said Stephanie Small, a dietician with MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center.

A relationship between food and weight can also be more than just simple weight loss.

Small says if you feel it is your relationship with the two that is causing you to be unhealthy, you want to seek someone to help you work through that.

“Especially during this time of year, we are really thinking about people’s mental health. And so it’s important to make sure that you think about how you’re eating can also affect your mood and your mental health. So making sure that you’re getting a well-balanced diet can help contribute to a better mood and better mental health in addition to other strategies, and so that connection between food and health is really important. And so making sure that you find the key people to help you be guided in the right direction is important,” said Small.

Small says to talk with your primary care provider before setting any goals that have to do with your health, like weight loss or dieting. That can help you avoid unhealthy steps or risks, and they could also point you to a health coach or dietician.

