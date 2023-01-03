New county attorney appointed for Dickinson County, IA

Dickinson County
Dickinson County(KUOO Radio)
By KUOO Radio
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 4:26 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KUOO) - A new county attorney has been appointed for Dickinson County, Iowa after the previous one resigned.

According to KUOO Radio, The Dickinson County Board of Supervisors appointed former assistant county attorney Steve Goodlow to the position Tuesday. KUOO said Goodlow has been serving as the county attorney in an interim capacity. He was also the only person to apply for the position.

Those opposed to the appointment can file a petition calling for a special election.

The administration of the oath of office for Goodlow was postponed to next week because of Tuesday’s weather.

The previous county attorney, Amy Zenor, resigned after being charged with showing up at the county courthouse drunk.

