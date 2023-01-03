Officials advising against travel in some parts of Siouxland

(KTIV) - Local officials are strongly advising against travel in some parts of Siouxland. Mainly in the northwest Iowa and southeast South Dakota areas.

According to the Lincoln County, South Dakota Sheriff’s Office, deputies are having a hard time reaching people and are getting stuck themselves. They say off-ramps on I-29 are impassable and that people should not travel because they “will not make it to your destination.”

Things are even worse farther north in South Dakota, with the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office saying county plows are currently not able to continue plowing areas of the county due to impassable roads and zero visibility.

“Deputy Sheriff’s and County Plow crews are working together to respond to emergencies and will continue to work cooperatively throughout the storm,” reports the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office.

Over in northwest Iowa, the state’s DOT says some of the major roads are impassable or completely covered. Some of those roads include U.S. Highway 75 from Maurice to the Minnesota border, as well as Iowa Highway 10 from Hawarden to just past Paullina.

This photo shows the condition of roads in northwest Iowa as of 11:50 a.m. Tuesday. The blue means the road is partially covered in snow, the purple means the road is completely covered in snow, while the red means the road is "impassable." (Iowa 511)

