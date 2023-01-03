Snow plow ordinances, 50 pounds of ice melt: We shadow snow removal company after ice storm

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - With a Sioux City ordinance requiring snow removal in 24 hours might some folks might prefer to have someone else move the snow and ice. Snow removal can be almost completely hands-off these days, but it’s not as easy as a company showing up.

Private snowplow drivers cannot just push that snow from the driveway onto the street instead they try to manipulate the snow moving it off the driveway but then pushing it back onto the curb so that it’s out of the way.

“So I would say that the biggest thing is the attention to detail that these drivers have to have when they’re being out there when they’re tired and trying not to run any into anything and being safe on the road and still provide the most detailed finished product for the client that they can,” said Bryce Welch, the operations director for Sharp Lawn Care.

On a day like Tuesday, of course, you have that falling snow and then the layer of ice right underneath it. You can get that snow removed, but then what are you going to do about the ice? Well, the company said the average driveway could take up to 50 pounds of ice melt.

“So we set it up with a half-inch trigger, where he essentially snowfall at or above a half inch, we’re automatically going to have their property on one of these master routes that we have, and we’re going to get the snow removal done for them,” said Welch.

The company handles about 75 residential and commercial properties, meaning drivers usually get an early start around 4 a.m. The entire route is planned back at the home office by separating Sioux City into districts, and then mapping the best path, another challenge the public doesn’t see.

Sioux City Snow Ordinances

When you grab that shovel to clear your sidewalk or driveway, there are some rules to keep in mind.

The city of Sioux City says don’t shovel, or blow, snow into the street. In addition to creating more work for road crews, it also violates a city ordinance.

Also don’t put the snow into piles on street corners, or on the edge of driveways. That blocks the view of traffic and creates a driving hazard.

If you can move vehicles off of roads to remove obstacles for plows.

In Sioux City, residents and business owners must remove snow and ice from public sidewalks within 12 hours following a snowstorm.

If snow or ice remains on any sidewalk for more than 24 hours, the city may remove the snow or ice, and then bill the property owner the cost of the snow removal.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.