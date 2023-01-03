Some snow still a possibility into Wednesday

**Winter Storm Warning for northwestern Siouxland into early Wednesday **

**Winter Weather Advisory for most of Siouxland into early Wednesday**

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A storm system continues to work its way through the region and has already brought some decent amounts of freezing rain to northwest Iowa and heavy snow to the northern and western parts of the KTIV viewing area.

Those heavy snow amounts include over a foot of snow in parts of Holt County and Larchwood, IA has picked up a foot of snow in far northern Siouxland.

Light snow will continue to be a possibility into tonight and it will stay a bit breezy with lows near 20 and a northwesterly wind at 15 to 25 miles per hour.

Light snow will continue to be a possibility throughout the day on Wednesday as well with eastern Siouxland having the better chance compared to the western parts of our viewing area.

Because of the possibility of another inch or two of snow in some locations, a Winter Weather Advisory continues into Wednesday morning for much of the KTIV viewing area with a few counties northwestern Siouxland still in a Winter Storm Warning.

Highs on Wednesday will be in the low to mid 20s with a northwesterly wind still blowing at 15 to 25 miles per hour.

Thursday may start off pretty cloudy, but then clearing skies will finally come our way with highs in the mid 20s.

Friday brings back quite a few clouds with highs near 30 degrees.

I’ll be continuing to track this storm system and have the very latest for you on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

