South Dakota troopers warn motorists

(KTIV) - In South Dakota state troopers are out in full force to try to keep motorists safe. But, they suggest people stay home tonight.

If you do have to travel, troopers suggest packing a kit with a blanket, flashlight, water and a battery backup for your smartphone.

They also encourage drivers to stay with their vehicle if they get stranded and need help. While the precipitation might look like rain, it’s important to drive slowly as the roads can have hidden slick spots.

“People will see it raining, and they think that they can still go the speed limit. Just know that that rain once it hits the roadway, it will turn into ice, you won’t be able to see that ice on the road. You’ll slide off roadway into the ditch and get involved in the crash, Trooper Bryce Finnegan said,

Troopers suggest people use their headlights, and wear their seatbelt. But, if accidents happen, troopers and the D-O-T are ready to help.

“We’re full manpower, we have troopers out on the roadway, the Department of Transportation have their snow plows out and also their pickups. So they’re out patrolling, looking for straight and motorists to help them,” Finnegan said.

