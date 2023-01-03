Truckers making their way through Siouxland battling poor weather conditions

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Winter weather has had an impact on just about everyone, and that includes an industry that so many businesses rely on, trucking.

“Everybody has a different feel, someone who lives down south who doesn’t deal with this kind of inclement weather, they’re probably not going to be comfortable driving in it, whereas someone who lives up north who deals with it all the time, you know they’re going to have a better feel for it, but everybody’s a captain of their own ship,” said Benjamin Olson, a semi-truck driver.

Olson has more than 30 years of experience as a truck driver and knows mother nature is not something to mess around with. He said driving in snow is possible with slow speeds and a cautious approach but, driving on ice is a different discussion.

“I’ve always sat there and been one that’s like I’ll try to do what I can do as soon as I start feeling the slip where the tires aren’t holding or grabbing even at a slow speed, it’s time to pull it over,” said Olson.

If you have to go out as a trucker in poor conditions, it’s important to not be in a rush and know what conditions you’re capable of driving in.

“Using common sense is always a thing, you know go slow if you have to, if you have to, if you have to is one of the things. And then go slow, put your hazards on and then drive slow what you’re safe and comfortable with,” said Olson.

Olson added common sense is the best tool available when trucking in poor conditions. He said using your head and being safe should be top of mind because at any moment the weather conditions could cause a loss of control.

Another way drivers are impacted is by delayed deliveries due to closings.

”I had a delivery for this morning and headed over there and go there and the place was closed down due to the weather, so now they said I have to wait until tomorrow.” said Olson.

Olson added that with the holidays they are already down one day so losing another day throws a wrench into their scheduling.

