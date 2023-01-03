Winter weather impacting Siouxland today

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Tuesday, Siouxland! We are waking up to a very wintry start to our day. We had a heavy band of snow move through Siouxland dropping heavy snow, sleet, and some ice. Temperatures saved much of the region from seeing a lot of ice accumulation since we were either just below 32 degrees or over 32 degrees.

For today, we will continue to see the wintry weather move towards the north impacting northern Siouxland and allowing for more snow accumulation. Clouds will continue to stick around today with temperatures falling into the 20s throughout the day. We do have another chance at seeing some snow showers later this afternoon as the low pressure continues to track towards the northeast. This track will allow the backside of the winter storm to impact us even more later today.

Because of this a big portion of Siouxland is still under an Ice Storm Warning until 12 pm today.

A Winter Storm Warning in effect for our northwestern counties until 6 am Wednesday morning.

Then once the Ice Storm Warning expires a Winter Storm Advisory will go into effect for our counties along and east of I-29. This advisory will go into effect 12 pm today until 12 pm Wednesday.

Tonight we will see out temperatures fall into the upper teens and low 20s across the region with cloudy skies with some light scattered snow showers possible. Wind will be a bit breezier up to 15 to 20 miles per hour with gust up to 30 miles per hour.

Wednesday doesn’t look to be so bad, but we could see some light scattered snow showers. Then the snow showers will start to move out of the region leaving behind a chance to see some sunshine towards the afternoon hours.

The rest of our week looks to be on the calmer side, but we could see some snow showers on Saturday.

I have all the latest details coming up on News 4 at Noon!

