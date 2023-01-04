6 people sent to the hospital after northeast Nebraska crash

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - A two-vehicle crash in northeast Nebraska sent half-a-dozen people to the hospital Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, at about 1:15 p.m. law enforcement received a report of an accident one mile west of Meadow Grove. The crash happened near the intersection of Highway 275 and 538 Road when an eastbound SUV crossed the highway’s centerline and struck a pickup.

The front-seat passenger of the SUV had to be flown by medical helicopter from the scene, while four other people who were in the SUV had to be taken to a Norfolk hospital. The driver of the SUV was later flown out of Norfolk due to his injuries.

The driver of the pickup, who was the only person in that vehicle, was also sent to a Norfolk hospital. The pickup involved in the crash is owned by Madison County and was being driven by a county employee at the time of the crash.

The identities of the victims have not been released as the investigation is ongoing.

