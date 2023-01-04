Afternoon fire damages Le Mars home Tuesday

LE MARS, Iowa (KTIV) - A home in Le Mars, Iowa was damaged today following a fire Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Le Mars Fire-Rescue Chief, David Schipper, the department was called to the 1300 block of 4th Ave. SE around 4pm Tuesday, January 3. Upon arrival, crews encountered heavy smoke coming from the back of the home and flames venting from a main floor window.

The homeowner had come home and found the fire. He was outside when firefighters arrived. The family dog was still in the home.

Firefighters attacked the fire at the window and made entry into the home. A crew also located and rescued the dog as others fought the fire in the kitchen of the home.

Firefighters were on the scene for around an hour and a half.

The fire was determined to have begun in the kitchen. The most probable cause for the fire was determined to be unattended cooking.

There was heavy fire damage in the kitchen as well as heavy smoke damage throughout the main floor of the home.

There were no injuries to firefighters or to residents of the home.

