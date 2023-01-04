Lingering snow showers impacting Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Wednesday, Siouxland! Temperatures this morning are on the cooler side as they were in the 20s all morning with wind chills down to single digits in some places thanks to our wind out of the northwest up to 25 miles per hour.

Also, this morning we are starting to see some light to moderate snow showers form into south Minnestoa which will start to move into northern Siouxland throughout the morning and mid-day hours. We have another few isolated snow showers forming in our southwestern counties as well.

Since we have the lingering snow showers moving into the region the National Weather Service has put northern Siouxland under a Winter Weather Advisory.

The advisory is for Buena Vista, Cherokee, Clay, Dickinson, O’Brien, Plymouth, and Union (South Dakota) counties until 12 pm today.

Another advisory is for Lyon (Iowa), Clay (South Dakota), Union (South Dakota), Lincoln (South Dakota), and Yankton (South Dakota) that goes until 6 pm tonight.

We could see other counties get added into this Winter Weather Advisory. It just depends on how the snow showers will develop throughout the morning and day. Also, if the snow showers continue the times on the advisories could also be extended. If that happens, we will update you guys on Facebook.

Tonight we will see out lows fall into the upper teens and low 20s across much of Siouxland. Our southern counties and towns could be on the warmer side staying in the mid 20s.

Clouds will continue to stick around tonight and the chance of an isolated snow shower can’t be ruled out. Winds will also be staying out of the northwest up to 20 to 25 miles per hour which will lead to wind chills in the single digits in some place.

Looking ahead towards the rest of the work week and into the weekend the winter storm will finally lift northward away from Siouxland. We will see some clearing on Thursday, but clouds will be sticking around into the weekend with temperatures staying right on average for this time of year.

