Man arrested after three dogs found dead inside freezer at Sac City, IA home

SAC CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - Authorities in a northwest Iowa community say a report of animal abuse resulted in them finding three dogs dead inside a freezer.

According to the Sac City Police Department, a report of alleged animal abuse came in on Jan. 1, 2023. Officers were sent to a Sac City home on East Ahrens Street and conducted a search.

During the search, police say they found three deceased dogs inside a freezer, as well as two deceased cats in the residence.

Billy Jo Beyer-Langner was arrested and charged with five counts of animal neglect with serious injury or death and interference with official acts. The animal neglect charge is considered an aggravated misdemeanor, which is punishable by up to two years imprisonment plus a fine for a first offense.

Beyer-Langer was booked into the Sac County Jail. The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

