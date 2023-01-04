Man arrested after three dogs found dead inside freezer at Sac City, IA home

(WRDW/WAGT)
By Dean Welte
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAC CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - Authorities in a northwest Iowa community say a report of animal abuse resulted in them finding three dogs dead inside a freezer.

According to the Sac City Police Department, a report of alleged animal abuse came in on Jan. 1, 2023. Officers were sent to a Sac City home on East Ahrens Street and conducted a search.

During the search, police say they found three deceased dogs inside a freezer, as well as two deceased cats in the residence.

Billy Jo Beyer-Langner was arrested and charged with five counts of animal neglect with serious injury or death and interference with official acts. The animal neglect charge is considered an aggravated misdemeanor, which is punishable by up to two years imprisonment plus a fine for a first offense.

Beyer-Langer was booked into the Sac County Jail. The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Freezing drizzle and snow are falling near Nenzel, Nebraska, 250 miles west of Sioux City...
Get the latest road conditions and see highway traffic cameras on state 511 systems.
Here are the latest weather delays and cancellations
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
Alert 4 gives you the latest closings & delays from across Siouxland.
Alert 4: Closings & Delays
Aftermath of Council Bluffs house explosion
Man dead after garage explodes in Council Bluffs

Latest News

Private ice and snow removal
Lingering snow showers impacting Siouxland
Lingering snow showers impacting Siouxland
Dog Walk Forecast: Indi
Dog Walk Forecast: Indi
The 56th South Dakota Inaugural celebration is happening this Saturday, January 7th.
Pierre preparing for 56th inauguration